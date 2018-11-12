Major NFL QB Draft Bust Is Trying To Revive His Career With Bold Plan. Will It Work?

Infamous draft bust Christian Hackenberg is taking his talents to a whole different league.

The former Penn State quarterback is headed to the new startup league the Alliance of American Football, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: Here Are The Highlights Of Week 10 In The NFL)

Hackenberg’s pro career was an absolute disaster since the day he got drafted in the second round by the Jets. He made a little bit of money, but never even took a snap at the professional level. Considering the fact he was once believed to be the potential top pick, it’s safe to say his NFL career was a complete failure.

He fails out of the AAF in its inaugural year, you can pretty much stick a fork in his pro career. There is zero percent chance he ever gets a second chance at the NFL if he can’t even see time in the AAF. That’s not me being mean.

That’s me being realistic. If you can’t hack in the minors, then you damn sure can’t in the NFL.

I remember watching Hackenberg slice and dice my Badgers. I really thought he was going to be a stud at the next level. Clearly, I was 100 percent wrong.

Now we wait to see how he’ll do in a lower level. Unfortunately for him, I’m not holding my breath for a ton of success.

