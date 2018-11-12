Daniel Crenshaw Drops The Mic On People Easily Offended About ‘SNL’ Joke. Here’s What He Said

Republican Congressman-elect Daniel Crenshaw had an amazing appearance on “The Today Show” Monday morning.

Crenshaw, who lost an eye during an IED attack in Afghanistan, has been in the media nonstop after Pete Davidson made a joke about him losing his eye in “war or whatever.”

The recently elected congressman made a guest appearance on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend, and it was pretty damn funny. It also was a reminder that we don’t need to be outraged around the clock, and that sometimes, jokes just don’t land. It doesn’t make anybody evil or the bad guy.

The former Navy SEAL had an amazing and refreshing take during his appearance Monday morning. He stated, in part, “It felt like the right thing to do. I would appreciate it if everybody would stop looking for reasons to be offended, and that’s what this was all about.”

This is pretty much the same thing I sad after the initial outrage. It’s amazing how conservatives want to constantly brag about rising above the pettiness, but then just flipped out over a joke they didn’t like. It was completely unnecessary. (RELATED: People Need To Relax About Pete Davidson’s Navy SEAL Eyepatch ‘SNL’ Joke. Here’s Why)

Crenshaw is a badass former Navy SEAL. He doesn’t need blue check mark conservatives white knighting for him in order to get retweets and favorites on Twitter. It’s embarrassing. He’s more than capable of taking care of himself and handling the situation, which is exactly what he did.

Finally, as I said before, we can’t have protected classes in comedy. Either everything is OK or nothing is OK. That’s not to say everything will be funny or every joke will land.

It just means people need to chill out.

