Former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw Has A Message For All Americans This Veterans Day

Republican Rep.-elect Dan Crenshaw of Texas appeared on “Saturday Night Live” to give a message of unity and connection this Veterans Day weekend.

Crenshaw, a retired lieutenant commander and congressman-elect for Texas’s 2nd district, was thrown into the spotlight the weekend prior to Election Day after SNL’s Pete Davidson mocked him during the show for the injuries he sustained while fighting for America.

WATCH:

“There are a lot of lessons to learn here, not just that the left and right can still agree on some things, but also this: Americans can forgive one another,” Crenshaw said. “We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other.” (RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Makes ‘SNL’ Appearance, Accepts Apology From Pete Davidson)

Crenshaw served five deployments overseas — while on his third combat tour, he was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Afghanistan that destroyed his right eye and badly injured his left eye. After multiple surgeries, Crenshaw retained sight in his left eye and went on to deploy two more times, first to the Middle East, then to South Korea.

“This is Veterans Day weekend, which means that it’s a good time for every American to connect with a veteran. Maybe say ‘Thanks for your service,’ but I would actually encourage you to say something else: Tell a veteran ‘never forget,'” the former Navy SEAL said. “When you say ‘never forget’ to a veteran, you are implying that as an American, you are in it with them, not separated by some imaginary barrier between civilians and veterans, but connected together as grateful fellow Americans. We’ll never forget the sacrifices made by veterans past and present.”

Crenshaw also asserted that Americans must never forget those who perished during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, noting that Davidson’s father was one such hero. (RELATED: Former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw Wins Big In Texas)

“So, I’ll just say, ‘Pete, never forget,”” Crenshaw concluded.

