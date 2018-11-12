Jeb Bush Calls For Brenda Snipes’s Resignation

Former Florida Republican Gov. Jeb Bush voiced concerns about the contentious election scandal in Florida, specifically over Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes’s handling of the election ballot recount.

Bush joins a growing list of politicians and organizations putting pressure on Florida officials, Snipes and her office in particular, to reveal why, days after the Nov. 6 ended, election supervisors in Broward and Palm Beach counties were still adding votes to the tally.

“There is no question that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process,” Bush wrote on Twitter Monday.

“Supervisor Snipes should be removed from her office following the recounts,” the former governor added.

While much of the media and some Democrats have chalked the concern up to a conservative conspiracy, Bush’s call for Snipes’s resignation holds extra weight as he was the one who appointed Snipes, a Democrat, to the position in 2003.

Snipes was re-elected as the supervisor of elections again in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016, although her leadership and office have been under fire in recent weeks for previous examples of mismanagement.

“She has shown she’s incapable of conducting a large and important election in a way that inspires public confidence and trust,” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio told Politico Monday.

“She’s been found to have destroyed ballots, in violation of the law. Opened absentee ballots early, in violation of the law. Misprinted ballots that have gone out.”

In Broward County, Miramar Elementary School teacher Lakeisha Sorey came across a box labeled “Provisional ballots” left behind at the school from Election Day & she’s concerned it might have votes. She didn’t look in the box because she didn’t want to tamper with it pic.twitter.com/x8WOa8tfKz — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) November 8, 2018

A judge ruled in May that Snipes’s office broke the law by destroying ballots in the 2016 race between Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and her opponent Tim Canova.

In August, a judge found that Snipes improperly handled mail-in ballots. Snipes’s defense was that she didn’t know what “canvassing” meant, despite sitting on the county’s Canvassing Board.

Why all the lies from left about GOP trying to stop votes from being counted? To distract from lawlessness. #BrowardElections mixed 20 illegal provisional ballots with 185 legal ones. Now illegal ones can’t be identified. https://t.co/3HNBqIfrtG https://t.co/MJmzNo7zzU — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 10, 2018

Republican Gov. Rick Scott’s campaign has filed multiple lawsuits against the county’s election officials, alleging that Snipes counted ballots after deadline, as well as requesting that the voting tabulation machines be taken in after the recount is completed.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) put together a list of 12 times Snipes has “been outright incompetent and possibly criminal,” in her handling of elections, emphasizing the party’s fear that Democrats are trying to steal the election in Florida.

All 67 counties were mandated by the state to complete a recount by Thursday in the razor-thin race between Scott and his Democratic opponent, Sen. Bill Nelson.

