Report: Kim Kardashian And Kanye Hire Private Firefighters To Save Home From Wildfire

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting praise from their neighbors after reportedly hiring private firefighters to help save their $60 million home in a southern California fire.

The 38-year-old reality star, according to TMZ Monday, hired a private crew that worked endlessly to dig trenches that created a fire break that not only saved their Hidden Hills home but those homes of neighbors who lived around them.

As the report noted, the Kardashian-West home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with a field right behind them. Therefore, if their house had caught fire it could have threatened the rest of the homes in the area.

At the People’s Choice Awards Sunday night while accepting the award for Reality Show of 2018, the reality star talked about those who have been affected by the fires.

“It’s been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills and (for) our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu,” the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star explained. “Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning.”

As of Monday, the Woolsey Fire had scorched more than 91,000 acres and lead to the evacuations of 250,000 people.

Other celebrities like Gerard Butler, Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke were not so lucky and have shared that they lost their homes, but were thankful to firefighters who risked their lives trying to save their places.

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones,” the 25-year-old pop singer tweeted. “My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.”

“I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department,” she added. “If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet … Donate $[money], time, supplies. I love you more than ever, Miley.”

all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff's department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet….

Donate $ , Time , Supplies

I love you more than ever , Miley — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018

Butler shared a picture on Instagram of him standing in front of his burnt home, writing that he was inspired by the “courage, spirit and sacrifice of the firefighters.”

“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment. If you can, support these brave men and women at SupportLAFD.org. Link in bio,” the 48-year-old actor captioned the post.

Robin Thicke’s home reportedly “burned down entirely.” In a post on social media, he shared his family was safe and how they were thankful to the “courageous firefighters and volunteers.”

“April, Julian, Mia and I would like to thank the courageous firefighters and volunteers,” the 41-year-old hitmaker wrote. “As we drove to safety, they risked their lives trying to save our home. We are safe and surrounded by friends and family.”