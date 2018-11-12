Melania Shares Behind-The-Scenes Glance At Her And President Trump’s Trip To Paris

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump shared a gorgeous behind-the-scenes glance Monday at her and President Donald Trump’s trip to Paris, France, over the weekend.

In the clip posted on Instagram, we see inside the stunning Élysée Palace, where the first lady was greeted by the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron. Both ladies were then joined by their husbands for a private lunch, per a White House press release from the first lady’s office.

At one point in the video, we get to see inside the Palace of Versailles, where FLOTUS joined Mme. Macron and other ladies on Sunday for a spousal luncheon.  (RELATED: Melania Trump Feeds Baby Elephants In Kenya, Ivory Burn Sites)

 

“Thank you to President Macron and Mrs. Macron for a beautiful celebration of our countries to commemorate the end of World War I,” FLOTUS shared in a statement about the trip. “We will never forget the sacrifices made for the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, greets U.S. first lady Melania Trump at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Macron, greets U.S. first lady Melania Trump at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“We remember and honor the heroic efforts made not only by our brave men in uniform at that time, but of all the American people who came together in this great time of need,” she added.

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and his wife Brigitte Macron (2R) bid farewell to US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump as they leave the Elysee Palace in Paris on November 10, 2018 following bilateral talks on the sidelines of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I. (Photo credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump also thanked Macron for the “beautiful ceremony” in Paris “commemorating the end of World War One.”

