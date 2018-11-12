Melania Shares Behind-The-Scenes Glance At Her And President Trump’s Trip To Paris

Melania Trump shared a gorgeous behind-the-scenes glance Monday at her and President Donald Trump’s trip to Paris, France, over the weekend.

In the clip posted on Instagram, we see inside the stunning Élysée Palace, where the first lady was greeted by the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron. Both ladies were then joined by their husbands for a private lunch, per a White House press release from the first lady’s office.

At one point in the video, we get to see inside the Palace of Versailles, where FLOTUS joined Mme. Macron and other ladies on Sunday for a spousal luncheon. (RELATED: Melania Trump Feeds Baby Elephants In Kenya, Ivory Burn Sites)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Nov 12, 2018 at 8:42am PST

“Thank you to President Macron and Mrs. Macron for a beautiful celebration of our countries to commemorate the end of World War I,” FLOTUS shared in a statement about the trip. “We will never forget the sacrifices made for the freedoms we enjoy today.”

“We remember and honor the heroic efforts made not only by our brave men in uniform at that time, but of all the American people who came together in this great time of need,” she added.

Trump also thanked Macron for the “beautiful ceremony” in Paris “commemorating the end of World War One.”