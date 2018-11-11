Digging At Trump? Macron Says ‘Patriotism Is The Exact Opposite Of Nationalism’

French President Emmanuel Macron not so subtly jabbed at President Donald Trump on Sunday when he called nationalism a “betrayal of patriotism” in a speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

“Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism,” Mr. Macron said.

“Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism by saying, ‘our interest first, who cares about the others?'” Macron continued, according to The New York Times.

His remarks fall on the 100th anniversary of World War I’s armistice between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918. Roughly 8.5 million soldiers and 7 million civilians were killed, TheNYT reported.

Patriotism is defined as “devotion to and vigorous support for one’s country,” according to The English Oxford Dictionary. Nationalism is the “identification with one’s own nation and support for its interests, especially to the exclusion or detriment of the interests of other nations,” revealing at least some overlap between the two words’ meanings.

“By putting our own interests first, with no regard for others, we erase the very thing that a nation holds dearest, and the thing that keeps it alive: its moral values,” Macron said, according to The Washington Post.

More than 60 leaders from around the world attended the 100th anniversary ceremony in Paris, Russian President Vladimir Putin included, WaPo reported.

Macron also said that “the old demons [of nationalism]” have been resurfacing, TheNYT reported.

Trump has openly declared himself a nationalist.

“You know what I am? I’m a nationalist, OK? I’m a nationalist. Nationalist! Use that word. Use that word,” he told reporters at an Oct. 22 rally in Houston.

Trump tweeted thanks to Macron for the ceremony of commemoration.

Beautiful ceremony today in Paris commemorating the end of World War One. Many World leaders in attendance. Thank you to @EmmanuelMacron, President of France! Now off to Suresnes American Cemetery to make speech in honor of our great heroes! Then back to the U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2018

Trump criticized Macron on Friday, however, after Macron likened the U.S. to China and Russia as a potential threat.

“President Macron of France has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the U.S., China and Russia. Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the U.S. subsidizes greatly!” Trump tweeted. (RELATED: What Macron Just Said About The American Military Made The Whole Room Stand Up And Cheer)

Trump has exited from a number of international trade agreements, including climate change. He has also heavily criticized NATO and the European Union over defense spending.

Following the Armistice Day ceremony, Trump delivered an address at the Suresnes American Cemetery where more than 1,500 American soldiers killed in WWI are buried.

President Trump Attends the American Commemoration Ceremony at Suresnes American Cemetery https://t.co/P6PgE1zXuE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 11, 2018

Trump also tweeted about his feelings on Poland.

Poland, a great country – Congratulations on the 100th Anniversary of your Independence. I will never forget my time there! pic.twitter.com/gEme6McF1x — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2018

