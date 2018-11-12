The ‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Are Out. They Bounced Back In A Huge Way
The ratings for “Sunday Night Football” are out. Let’s see how they did.
Unlike most primetime shows last week, ratings were actually significantly better Sunday night. (RELATED: Several Primetime Shows Hit Season Lows Last Night. The Numbers Are Horrific)
NBC cleaned up and brought in the best ratings of the night, thanks largely in part to a heavily anticipated “Sunday Night Football” between the Philadelphia Eagles, defending Super Bowl Champions, and the Dallas Cowboys. The program brought in a huge 13.3 household ratings among adults ages 18-49 (which means 13.3 percent of the participating population tuned in). This comes as a nearly 10 percent improvement compared to Week 10 viewership exactly one year ago, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
ABC also enjoyed somewhat higher rankings, thanks in part to a special edition of “20/20,” which featured an interview with former first lady Michelle Obama. The special drew in a 0.7 rating in metered markets, which comes to about 5.5 million viewers in total, which is about 60 percent more viewers than average.
CBS also received higher ratings, partly due to a matchup between the Rams and the Seahawks in the west. “60 Minutes” brought in a 2.4 rating in metered markets, and the new comedy drama “God Friended Me,” brought in a 1.1 rating.
It’s worth noting that Alec Baldwin’s show, “The Alec Baldwin Show,” which is on ABC, no longer shows on Sunday nights due in part to lackluster ratings. “Country Music’s Biggest Stars: In the Spotlight,” a special which premiered in its place, improved slightly in ratings for ABC, with a 0.4 demo.