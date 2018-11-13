Famed Reporter Bob Woodward Says CNN Lawsuit, Emotional Reactions To Trump Are ‘A Negative’

Amber Athey | Media and Breaking News Editor

Famed Watergate reporter Bob Woodward criticized CNN on Tuesday for the network’s lawsuit against the Trump administration after the revocation of Jim Acosta’s press pass.

CNN announced Tuesday morning that they were filing suit against the White House for taking away Acosta’s hard pass, citing violations of their First and Fifth Amendment rights. (RELATED: CNN Gets Several Things Wrong In Lawsuit Against WH)

Woodward blasted the lawsuit during a Global Financial Leadership Conference in Naples, Florida, according to NBC media reporter Dylan Byers.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 3: Journalist Bob Woodward arrives at Trump Tower, January 3, 2017 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“In the news media, there has been an emotional reaction to [President Donald Trump] … too many people for Trump or against Trump have become emotionally unhinged about this,” Woodward said. “This is a negative … Trump is sitting around saying, ‘This is great.'”

Woodward accused CNN of taking Trump’s bait, adding that the solution to Trump’s attacks on the media is more “serious reporting” as opposed to a lawsuit.

Acosta’s pass was revoked after a spat with President Trump at a post-midterms press conference, during which Acosta battled the president over whether or not the migrant caravan headed to the southern border can be classified as an “invasion.”

After asking several questions and follow-ups, Acosta refused to surrender the microphone to a White House intern and used his arm to prevent her from taking the microphone away while he debated with the president.

The White House Correspondents’ Association released a statement Tuesday supporting CNN’s goal of getting the White House to reinstate Acosta’s press pass.

