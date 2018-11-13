Fox Outpaces Cable Competition During Week Of Midterm Elections

Amber Athey | Media and Breaking News Editor

Fox News completed another week with the highest ratings in cable and smashed the record for highest-rated midterm election coverage on cable news.

According to Nielsen Media Research for the week of November 5 to November 11, Fox News finished in first place in both primetime and total day viewership.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: News Anchor Martha MacCallum attends AT&T's celebration of the Launch of DIRECTV NOW at Venue 57 on November 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for DirecTV)

In primetime, Fox garnered 3.36 million viewers. MSNBC trailed in third place with 2.37 million viewers and CNN finished fifth with 1.7 million.

PRIMETIME:

  1. Fox News: 3,356,000
  2.  ESPN: 3,035,000
  3.  MSNBC: 2,373,000
  4. Hallmark: 2,045,000
  5. CNN: 1,710,000

The trend continued for the total day category, in which Fox got 1.87 million viewers compared to second-place MSNBC’s 1.27 million and fifth-place CNN’s 1.01 million.

TOTAL DAY:

  1. Fox News: 1,868,000
  2. MSNBC: 1,265,000
  3. Hallmark: 1,096,000
  4. ESPN: 1,014,000
  5. CNN: 1,011,000

Fox’s special election coverage on Tuesday, November 6, during the midterm election earned the network the record for the highest-rated midterm coverage on all of cable news. Led by anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, FNC managed to bring in a whopping 7.8 million viewers that night.

In the key 25–54 demographic, Fox just outpaced CNN with 767,000 viewers in primetime and 402,000 viewers in total day. CNN managed to snag 676,000 viewers in the key demo for primetime and 341,000 in total day.

Fox Business Network similarly beat its competitor CNBC in business day, market hours, and total day. Host Lou Dobbs had the number one show in business news with 398,000 average viewers across the week.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 24: Lou Dobbs of Fox Business Network speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 24, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Hosted by the American Conservative Union, CPAC is an annual gathering of right wing politicians, commentators and their supporters. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

