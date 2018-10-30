CNN Falls To Hallmark Channel’s Made-For-TV Movies In October

Your first name

Fox News marked its 5th consecutive month as the most-watched cable network in primetime during the month of October, beating its competitors’ combined primetime viewership.

Fox also notched its 28th consecutive month as the number one network in total day ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research.

TOTAL DAY RATINGS:

Fox: 1,685,000

MSNBC: 909,000

CNN: 689,000

MSNBC and CNN combined: 1,598,000

PRIMETIME RATINGS:

Fox: 2,829,000

MSNBC: 1,575,000

CNN: 931,00

MSNBC and CNN combined: 2,506,000

Notably, Fox News also experienced the most growth in viewership since October of 2017. The network’s total day viewership is up 16 percent from last year, and primetime viewership is up 25 percent. (RELATED: Cuomo Criticizes Fox News – Gaetz Brings Up Ratings)

MSNBC is up 1 percent in total day and 0 percent in primetime, while CNN is down 5 percent in total day and up 1 percent in primetime.

Fox is also the only network to experience growth in the key 25–54 demographic in both categories.

CNN was by far the least competitive cable news network in October, finishing 9th in primetime behind Fox Sports 1, The Hallmark Channel, and Home and Garden Television. CNN finished 7th in total day behind Nickelodeon and Hallmark.

Fox News’ “Hannity” remained the top program in cable news, finishing well ahead of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” which ranked 6th. Maddow was bested by “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “The Ingraham Angle,” “The Five,” and “Special Report.”

Fox News’ sister network, Fox Business Network, marked 17 months as the leader in business news. Featuring a newly revamped lineup on October 15, FBN beat CNBC in both business day and total day viewership across the month.

Notably, “Trish Regan Primetime” beat CNBC’s “Shark Tank” and delivered FBN’s highest ever rated week in the 8 p.m. time slot.

