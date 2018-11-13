Students Appear Hesitant To Donate To Ocasio-Cortez’s Apartment Search

WATCH:

Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made headlines last week when she said that she couldn’t afford an apartment in Washington D.C. until she starts getting paid. Many students at American University appeared ready to help her out — that is, until they found out what her salary will be during her time in Congress.

“I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress, so how do I get an apartment?” Ocasio-Cortez stated on Thursday. “Those little things are very real.”

Many AU students stated their willingness to help the Democratic-socialist find an apartment, but some walked their support back when they found out just how much she’ll make as a congresswoman. The incoming lawmaker has also reportedly drawn $6,200 in salary from her campaign since August. (RELATED: Protesters At American University Disrupt TheDC’s Amber Athey’s Speech)

The median rent in D.C. is $2,700. Her annual salary beginning in January will be $174,000.

