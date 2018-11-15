Chaos As Snow Hits New York City Unprepared, Mayor Catching Heat

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is catching heat from all corners as several inches of November snow has virtually crippled one of America’s major cities.

Here are a few pictures from Thursday:

Pedestrians walk through snow in Manhattan on November 15, 2018 in New York City. – The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall totals of 2 to 4 inches in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Cars are driving through snow and ice in Manhattan on November 15, 2018 in New York. – The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall totals of 2 to 4 inches in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Pedestrians walk through snow and ice in Manhattan on November 15, 2018 in New York. – The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall totals of 2 to 4 inches in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Pedestrians walk through snow and ice in New York on November 15, 2018. – The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall totals of 2 to 4 inches in New York City. (Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP) (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

A man removes snow from the sidewalk in New York on November 15, 2018. – The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall totals of 2 to 4 inches in New York City. (Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP) (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

Even a congressman from Bloomberg’s new party was critical of the “unacceptable” response to the storm.

“Transportation and transit are the lifeblood of our city,” tweeted DemocraticRep Adriano Espaillat.  “3 inches of snow have crippled #NYC and this is unacceptable. Moms are stranded with their kids, people are running out of gas. This is unacceptable & we demand answers.”

A few inches of snow typically would cripple an unprepared southern city, but one could be forgiven for thinking a city like New York City should be used to this kind of thing. (RELATED: Report: Michael Bloomberg Plans To Run For 2020 Democratic Nomination)

Liberal pundit Keith Olbermann criticized New York City officials for “COMPLETELY FORGETTING” that snow can come in November, punctuating his comment with the hashtag “YouShouldAllResign.”

And finally…

