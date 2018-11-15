Chaos As Snow Hits New York City Unprepared, Mayor Catching Heat

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is catching heat from all corners as several inches of November snow has virtually crippled one of America’s major cities.

Downed trees, closed bridges leading to stopped traffic, and more snowfall than forecasted made for challenging conditions today, but our salt spreaders and plows will continue working through the night to address snow/ice. See where they have been: https://t.co/XKuhq4Oh7Z pic.twitter.com/DMyX1K2GeS — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) November 16, 2018

Here are a few pictures from Thursday:

Even a congressman from Bloomberg’s new party was critical of the “unacceptable” response to the storm.

“Transportation and transit are the lifeblood of our city,” tweeted DemocraticRep Adriano Espaillat. “3 inches of snow have crippled #NYC and this is unacceptable. Moms are stranded with their kids, people are running out of gas. This is unacceptable & we demand answers.”

Transportation and transit are the lifeblood of our city. 3 inches of snow have crippled #NYC and this is unacceptable. Moms are stranded with their kids, people are running out of gas. This is unacceptable & we demand answers. #NY13 ⁦@NYCSanitation⁩ pic.twitter.com/jMZdqOX7m1 — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) November 16, 2018

A few inches of snow typically would cripple an unprepared southern city, but one could be forgiven for thinking a city like New York City should be used to this kind of thing. (RELATED: Report: Michael Bloomberg Plans To Run For 2020 Democratic Nomination)

When exactly did New York turn into Atlanta, a city transfixed and crippled by fractional snow? — Dean Chang (@dchangnyt) November 15, 2018

While Mayor De Blasio is busy playing patty cake with Jeff Bezos three inches of snow just crippled New York City. pic.twitter.com/PwsXQXu5EX — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) November 16, 2018

Liberal pundit Keith Olbermann criticized New York City officials for “COMPLETELY FORGETTING” that snow can come in November, punctuating his comment with the hashtag “YouShouldAllResign.”

I’d like to congratulate New York City, the states of New York and New Jersey, and most of the municipalities therein, for COMPLETELY FORGETTING IT CAN ALSO SNOW IN NOVEMBER #YouShouldAllResign #ThisIsNotABlizzard https://t.co/ph1b9qWWhJ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 16, 2018

And finally…

The New York City mayor botches a snow storm is the story that always keeps on giving. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) November 16, 2018

Follow Scott on Twitter