Country Music Stars Reading Mean Tweets Might Be The Best Video You See All Day

Jimmy Kimmel had a great “Mean Tweets” segment Wednesday night with country music stars.

The segment aired after the CMA Awards on ABC, and featured several big time performers. Jake Owen, Thomas Rhett and Kacey Musgraves all made appearances.

Go ahead and give it a watch below.

Generally speaking, I think people reading out their tweets is really stupid and never funny. Most Kimmel segments on it are borderline unwatchable. There’s really nothing about them funny at all.

However, for a reason that I can’t really explain, I found this to be pretty damn entertaining. Maybe it’s just because country singers appear to come off as pretty normal regular people. Yes, we know they’re famous but they’re not in our faces about it.

They’re just looking to kick back and have a few cold beers. They’re all about the common man.

Now, does this mean I want to start seeing Mean Tweet videos regular? It absolutely doesn’t mean that at all. I want to rarely see these videos.

However, if I have to watch them, then I’d prefer it to be country music singers. This one wasn’t just bearable, but it was actually good.

