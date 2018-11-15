Melania Hits Back At ‘Critics And The Media’ Who ‘Ridicule’ Her For Speaking Out Against Cyberbullying

Melania Trump hit back at her critics and members of the media who “have chosen to ridicule” her for speaking out on the issue of cyberbullying.

“I want to thank all of you for being here today so we can address the important issue of online safety for our children,” the first lady explained Thursday during an event at the Family Online Safety Institute as part of her “Be Best” campaign, according to a White House pool report. (RELATED: Melania Wows In Black Belted Dress In Paris)

“This year’s conference theme is ‘Creating a Culture of Responsibility Online,’ and that is one part of what my initiative, Be Best, is all about,” she added. “As a mother to a young son, I feel strongly that we must begin teaching children at a very young age about the importance of online safety and responsible habits.”

Trump continued, “As I have said before, it is not news or surprising to me that critics and the media have chosen to ridicule me for speaking out on this issue, and that’s okay. I remain committed to tackling this topic because it will provide a better world for our children.”

“And I hope that, like I do, you will consider using their negative words as motivation to do all you can to bring awareness and understanding about responsible online behavior,” FLOTUS shared before she participated in a panel discussion with student advocates against cyberbullying.

Earlier in the day, the first lady joined President Donald Trump and meet with Marines at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., who responded to a fire at the Arthur Capper Public Housing complex in September of this year. The first family also “thanked” the Marines and “wished them a Happy Thanksgiving.”