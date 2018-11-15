Melania Shines In Black-And-White Plaid Coat As She And Trump Meet With Marines

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump shined Thursday in a great black, white and red plaid coat as she and President Donald Trump meet with Marines at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump talk with US Marines as they visit the Marine Barracks in Washington DC, on November 15, 2018. - Trump met with Marines who responded to a fire at the Arthur Capper Public Housing complex on September 9, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump greet US Marines as they visit the Marine Barracks in Washington DC, on November 15, 2018. - Trump met with Marines who responded to a fire at the Arthur Capper Public Housing complex on September 9, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady looked terrific, once again, in the long-sleeve jacket with a that fell just above her knees as she and the president shook hands and meet with Marines who responded to a building fire at the Arthur Capper Public Housing complex on Sept 9 of this year, per a White House pool report.  (RELATED: Melania Trump Feeds Baby Elephants In Kenya, Ivory Burn Sites)

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit U.S. Marines at the Marine Corps Barracks in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (C) talk with US Marines as they visits a Marine Barracks in Washington DC, on November 15, 2018, where they met with Marines. - Trump met with Marines who responded to a fire at the Arthur Capper Public Housing complex on September 9, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the great look with loose hair and a pair of knee-high caramel-colored high heel boots.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump during a tour of the U.S. Marine Barracks in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

During the visit, the Trump’s thanked the Marines for all they do and wished them a Happy Thanksgiving, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted, along with a few pictures from the day.

US President Donald Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump talk with US Marines as they visits the Marine Barracks in Washington DC, on November 15, 2018. - Trump met with Marines who responded to a fire at the Arthur Capper Public Housing complex on September 9, 2018. (Photo credit:JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump during a tour of the U.S. Marine Barracks in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

