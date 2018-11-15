Melania Shines In Black-And-White Plaid Coat As She And Trump Meet With Marines

Melania Trump shined Thursday in a great black, white and red plaid coat as she and President Donald Trump meet with Marines at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C.

The first lady looked terrific, once again, in the long-sleeve jacket with a that fell just above her knees as she and the president shook hands and meet with Marines who responded to a building fire at the Arthur Capper Public Housing complex on Sept 9 of this year, per a White House pool report. (RELATED: Melania Trump Feeds Baby Elephants In Kenya, Ivory Burn Sites)

She completed the great look with loose hair and a pair of knee-high caramel-colored high heel boots.

During the visit, the Trump’s thanked the Marines for all they do and wished them a Happy Thanksgiving, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted, along with a few pictures from the day.