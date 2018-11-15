Rick Scott Campaign Announces That They Have Gained In Their Victory Margin After Recount

Benny Johnson | Reporter At Large

The Florida recount results have been pouring in after allegations on both sides of illegality and voter fraud.

The initial numbers are not looking good for Democrats in the high-profile races. The critical Florida U.S. Senate seat and governorship, both initially won by Republicans, are looking like the GOP has actually gained numbers in their recount tallies.

After the recount tallies are in, Republican Ron DeSantis leads his Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum by 33,683 votes for the Florida Governor’s race, which has now all but been decided in favor of the Republican candidate

For the U.S. Senate seat, Scott leads Nelson by 12,603 — that race now goes to a manual recount. (RELATED: Liberal Candidate Says Brenda Snipes Belongs In Prison)

The Scott campaign is claiming not just a victory after the recount but a gain in the margin of victory. Rick Scott and communications manager Chris Hartline have both declared that the campaign has increased their margin of victory over the Democrat Nelson in the election.

Both candidates lost votes in the totals.

Hartline ended up calling the result “just embarrassing” for Nelson.

As per Florida law, the Senate race will head to a manual recount that will likely favor Scott heavily, given the current totals.

The Florida recount is currently ongoing and has already featured multiple irregularities.

