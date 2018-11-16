Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Admits The Dems Don’t Have A Plan For The 2020 Democratic Primaries

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Thursday night that the Democrats do not have a plan to figure out who should run against President Donald Trump in 2020, and how the primaries should work for the party, during her appearance on “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah.

“Before I let you go, one of the most important questions everyone wants to ask you is whether or not you’re running in 2020. Now, that’s a question I’ve heard you answer over and over again. What interests me more is what you think the plan will be when the Democrats have 100 people running for 2020,” Noah stated. “At what point do you think as a person you know you should or should no longer be in a race. I know that’s a tough question to ask because you haven’t even said you’re running yet. But is there a plan in place so there isn’t like a shitshow, so there isn’t 100 people on stage all fighting for scraps.”

“No,” Gillibrand responded.

Noah followed up, “There is no plan?”

“No,” she answered. “But I think— you know, for each person who will consider it, I think you just have to— you know, for me it’s very much a moral question about whether you need to use your time and talents to serve the country in that way. Of course I will fight for New Yorkers and serve New York. But you ask— I have to ask my own self, do I need to do this thing? Because this is a moment where people have to fight back with everything they have.”

Is Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand going to run for president? "I'm thinking about it," she tells @TheView.



When asked whether she planned on running during her appearance on “The View” earlier this week, Gillibrand responded, “I’m thinking about it.”

There are a lengthy list of Democrats who many believe are likely to take a shot at trying to secure the party nomination. A poll published on Monday revealed the top three candidates are former Vice President Joe Biden, former presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke.

Politico reported last week that California Rep. Eric Swalwell is planning to run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Richard Ojeda, a Democrat who lost a House race in West Virginia in last week’s midterms, also announced his intentions to run for the Democratic nomination on Monday.

