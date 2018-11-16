Indiana College Cancels 2019 Football Season After Historic Futility. This Is Stunning

A Division III football program is canceling its next season following a 64-point loss that capped five straight winless seasons.

Earlham College, a liberal arts school in Richmond, Indiana, lost 70–6 in the final game of the 2018 season. (RELATED: UCLA Landmark Vandalized Ahead Of Rivalry Game With USC)

The school does plan to try again in 2020, but only if they get more funding, says Earlham school president Avis Stewart. (RELATED: Here Are The Men Favored To Be The Net University Of Kansas Football Coach)

“Our board of trustees has been looking at football with concern for several years, and we agree that it is time to consider whether or not success on the football field is a goal we should pursue,” Stewart said in a statement. “This decision was not made easily or lightly, but I am convinced that it is the right one at this point in the history of the college.”

Stewart is serving as the school’s president on an interim basis, so the decision to reinstate the football program could possibly fall to his successor.

The last time the program won a football game was in October 2013.