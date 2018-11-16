We Have The Song Of Summer 2019, And It’s Only November. Listen To It Here

I am proud to announce I have officially discovered the banger of summer 2019.

On my icy cold walk to work this morning, Jake Owen's new song "Catch A Cold One" popped up on my Spotify playlist. I was hooked instantly. It is the perfect song to drink some beers and pick up country ladies in jean shorts and boots.

The lyrics sound like I wrote them myself. Here are a few of the best below:

So if it don’t rain, talk to the good Lord

If it don’t crank, it ain’t from Detroit

You want a good song play an old one

The only good boat is a sold one

Work ain’t always done when the day’s done

You can’t always catch a break or a big one

Go ahead and give this glorious song a listen below.

Was I correct on this one or was I correct here? The song is an absolute banger, and I want it to just play on repeat forever. Just play it again and again and again as I slowly sip down cold beer after cold beer.

That’s what America is all about, right? Don’t try to debate me here. Just grab a cold one and enjoy.

Summer 2019 might be several months away, but I couldn’t be more excited with all the brews on the horizon with this song playing in the background. It’s going to be like shooting fish in a barrel.

It can’t get here soon enough! Now, it’s time to grab a cold one.

