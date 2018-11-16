Melania Turns Heads In Stunning Bright Blue Dress During Medal Ceremony At White House
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump turned heads Friday in a stunning bright blue dress when she joined President Donald Trump at a Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 16, 2018. – The Medal is the highest civilian award of the United States. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
She completed the gorgeous look with loose hair and matching blue high heels.
On Thursday, she and Trump traveled to the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., where they meet with Marines who had responded to a building fire at the Arthur Capper Public Housing complex in September.
US President Donald Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump greet US Marines as they visit the Marine Barracks in Washington DC, on November 15, 2018. – Trump met with Marines who responded to a fire at the Arthur Capper Public Housing complex on September 9, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
FLOTUS also shared a few pictures on Instagram from the visit where the first family thanked the Marines and wished them a Happy Thanksgiving,
“A great visit to the Marine Barracks to thank some of our @USMC. Thank you for celebrating an early Thanksgiving with us. @POTUS & I are so thankful to all those who serve! God Bless the United States,” Melania wrote in the caption of her post.