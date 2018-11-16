Melania Turns Heads In Stunning Bright Blue Dress During Medal Ceremony At White House

Melania Trump turned heads Friday in a stunning bright blue dress when she joined President Donald Trump at a Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House.

The first lady looked as impeccable as ever in the 3/4 length sleeve dress with a scoop neck that hit just above her knees as she entered the East Room holding hands with the president. (RELATED: Ivanka Looks Ready For Summer In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Fitness Event [PHOTO])

She completed the gorgeous look with loose hair and matching blue high heels.

On Thursday, she and Trump traveled to the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., where they meet with Marines who had responded to a building fire at the Arthur Capper Public Housing complex in September.

FLOTUS also shared a few pictures on Instagram from the visit where the first family thanked the Marines and wished them a Happy Thanksgiving,

“‪A great visit to the Marine Barracks to thank some of our @USMC. Thank you for celebrating an early Thanksgiving with us. @POTUS & I are so thankful to all those who serve! God Bless the United States,” Melania wrote in the caption of her post.