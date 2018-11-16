UCLA Landmark Vandalized Ahead Of Rivalry Game With USC

The Bruin Bear, an iconic statue on the campus of UCLA was spray-painted yellow and red, the colors of arch-rival USC, who the Bruins are set to battle this week.

The vandalism came despite the bear getting extra attention during game week.

UCLA always keeps the bear locked in a wooden box in the week leading up to their game against the Trojans, but this year, a savvy USC fan apparently figured out a way to open it. (RELATED: SEC Week 12 Preview: Icing On The Cupcakes)

“The only thing we have determined is that someone pried the wooden box open that the bear hibernates in this time of year,” UCLA police lieutenant Kevin Kilgore said, according to ESPN.com.

UCLA isn’t the only school that has to worry about vandalism in the week leading up to the game. USC puts a tarp on their iconic “Tommy Trojan” statue.

USC AD Lynn Swann delivered cookies and hot chocolate to the students protecting Tommy and Hecuba for Rivalry Week.#FightOn | #BeatTheBruins pic.twitter.com/WbzEFwjf7Y — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 14, 2018

Rivalry games sometimes bring out the worst in fans. It’s always terrible when something like this happens, as it takes away from the dignity of the sport.

Let’s keep it classy, folks.