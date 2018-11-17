Pence Press Sec Fires Back Over ‘Misleading’ CNN Headline Comparing Rep. Mark Meadows To Rep. Ruben Kihuen

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Alyssa Farah on Saturday tweeted criticism of a CNN headline that she said was “misleading.”

The CNN article, which covered House Ethics Committee reprimands against two lawmakers, appeared to paint North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows and Nevada Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen with the same brush. Meadows’ former staffer was accused of sexual harassment, while Kihuen was himself accused of making unwanted advances toward three women who were required to interact with him as part of their jobs.

The House Ethics Committee admonished two male lawmakers — Republican Rep. Mark Meadows and Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen — related to investigations of alleged sexual harassment https://t.co/F5cLfiIP5E pic.twitter.com/bOUIVCoNo6 — CNN (@CNN) November 16, 2018

Farah tweeted her response, saying, “This headline is misleading – so let me clear it up: Meadows never sexually harassed anyone. His former staffer did. I know, I am 1 of the women in the report.”

This headline is misleading – so let me clear it up: Meadows never sexually harassed anyone. His former staffer did. I know, I am 1 of the women in the report. I respect the Ethics Cmte but my experience was that Meadows had my back, took me at my word, & respected & protected me https://t.co/domQmTsohf — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) November 17, 2018

Farah, who was previously the spokeswoman for the House Freedom Caucus (of which Meadows is the chairman), also made it clear that she felt that Rep. Meadows always “had my back, took me at my word, & respected & protected me.”

Farah wasn't the only one who noticed the misleading nature of the headline, either.

.@CNN tried to smear Rep. Mark Meadows, but they and their #FakeNews were called out by a subject of the story. Read this: https://t.co/aAtX2mmLHQ — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 17, 2018

Other critics called the headline everything from “misleading” to “intentionally deceitful garbage.”

