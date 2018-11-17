These Bestselling Kershaw Knives Are Over 60 Percent Off, Today Only

I’ve written about Kershaw knives before, one of my favorites for everyday carry. After all, Kershaw has been committed to innovation since 1974. Today, as part of Amazon’s kick-off to “Black Friday Deals Week,” Kershaw Blur knives (which happen to be the #1 bestselling folding knives on Amazon) are on sale.

Kershaw Blur knives are made from Sandvik stainless steel with diamond-like carbon coating. The handle itself is so-called “aircraft aluminum” – that is, the same anodized aluminum used for aircraft fittings. And the SpeedSafe assisted opening mechanism enables you to open the folding knife with one hand. Over 2,900 customers have reviewed the Kershaw Blur, with 84 percent of them (or nearly 2,500) giving it a perfect store. The reviews have titles like “Kershaw’s Are The Best,” “Beauty is as beauty does,” “I love this thing, it’s my EDC!!!” and “Amazing quality folding knife.” What more do you need to know?

Kershaw Blur, Glassbreaker Folding Knife (1670BGBBLKST); Partially Serrated 3.4” 14C28N Steel Blade, Anodized Aluminum Handle with Trac-Tec Grip, Glassbreaker Tip, SpeedSafe Opening, Pocketclip; 4 OZ. on sale for $44.99

Kershaw Blur Blackwash Folding Knife (1670BW); 3.4” BlackWash 14C28N Steel Blade; Black Anodized Aluminum Handle with Black Textured Trac-Tec Inserts, SpeedSafe Opening, Reversible Pocketclip; 3.9 OZ on sale for $44.99

Kershaw Blur, Navy Blue Stonewashed (1670NBSW) Pocket Knife, 3.4” Stonewashed 14C28N Steel Blade, Anodized Aluminum Handle with Black Trac-Tec Inserts, SpeedSafe Open, Reversible Pocketclip; 3.9 OZ on sale for $39.99

Kershaw Blur Black (1670BLK) Everyday Carry Pocketknife with 3.4” Stainless Steel Drop Point Blade, DLC Coated Handle Features SpeedSafe Assisted Opening, Lanyard Hole, Reversible Pocketclip; 3.9 OZ. on sale for $34.99

Kershaw Blur, Olive/Black Pocket Knife (1670OLBLK); 3.4” Black DLC-Coated 14C28N Steel Blade, Olive Anodized Aluminum Handle, Black Trac-Tec Inserts, SpeedSafe Opening, Reversible Pocketclip; 3.9 OZ on sale for $34.99

Kershaw Blur, Black Serrated (1670BLKST); Folding Knife with All-Black Body, Partially Serrated 3.4” 14C28N Steel Blade, Anodized Aluminum Handle with Trac-Tec Grip, SpeedSafe Opening, Reversible Pocketclip; 3.9 OZ on sale for $34.99

Kershaw Blur S30V Folding Pocket Knife (1670S30V); 3.4” S30V Blade with Stonewashed Finish and Anodized Aluminum Handle with Trac-Tec Inserts, SpeedSafe Assisted Opening, Reversible Pocketclip; 4 OZ on sale for $54.99

