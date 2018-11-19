NFL To Return To Mexico In 2019, Despite This Season’s Debacle

William Davis | Contributor

The NFL is giving it another go, this time south of the border.

After this Monday night’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams had to be moved to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions in Mexico City, the NFL announced today that Mexico will still get to host a game in 2019. (RELATED: Momentum Continues To Build For This NFL Team To Sign Le’veon Bell)

This year’s game was canceled after the poor turf at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca had some players reportedly threatening to boycott it out of concern for their own safety.

The NFL still has three seasons left on its contract with Mexico, and reportedly sent officials to Mexico City to ensure that future games would still be played, despite this season’s debacle.

The dates and teams for future games are not yet known.

