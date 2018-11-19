Tom Brady Says Fans Shouldn’t Plan To See Him On ‘SNL’ As A Host Again

Tom Brady said fans shouldn’t expect to see him as a host again on “Saturday Night Live” because “it’s hard” for his family when he is away in light of his football commitment.

“I don’t know. It’s hard in the off-season now for me because that’s a whole week of time and it’s hard for my family to give that up,” the 41-year-old New England Patriots quarterback shared during his appearance Monday on the WEEI’s “Mut & Callahan” when asked if he would consider doing the show again. (RELATED: 17 Sexy Photos Of Gisele Bundchen [SLIDESHOW])

“Because so much of my year with football, you know basically every day for whatever six, seven months,” he added. “So it’s hard to say ‘Alright, guys I’m going to go off and do another week of something that I’ve really done before.”

Brady continued, “I think it’s a great show. But probably unlikely that I’ll do it again.”

“I’m basically on a reality TV show every Sunday afternoon for 3 hours so I feel like I’m on TV enough in the Fall and Winter,” the New England star shared, according to TMZ.

At one point during the interview, he also explained that it was “a great experience, but they’ve never asked him to do it again” since that one time in 2005.

“But I always enjoy that show,” the Patriots’ QB said. “It’s kind of like the first time you do anything. You know, I really had no expectation for that particular show. That was in 2005.”

“I didn’t know what to expect,” he added. “And I just kind of had fun with it. I was actually, when the show was over, I was a little disappointed because I realized even if I did get the chance to do it again, I would do it with expectation.”

Brady’s sketch as a guy at a carnival that couldn’t throw a football to win a bear if his life depended on it is truly a classic!

