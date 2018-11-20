Big 12 Reprimands Texas Player For This Absurd Reason

It’s not just Big 12 teams that are Charmin ultra-soft. Apparently, the league office is as well.

The Big 12 publicly reprimanded Texas defensive end Breckyn Hager on Monday for saying that archrival Oklahoma “sucks.” (RELATED: Our College Football Gambling Picks Got Destroyed. It’s Time To Smash The Panic Button)

Breckyn Hager is a future WWE star pic.twitter.com/UytAwtPGoY — Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) November 18, 2018

“It’s 11:12 and what? OU still sucks,” Decker said, while poking fun at the Sooners’ porous defense.

The Big 12 took issue with Hager pointing out how terrible the league’s premiere playoff contender is on defense, and condemned him in a public statement.

“Breckyn Hager violated the Conference rule that prohibits coaches, student-athletes, athletic department staff and university personnel from making negative comments about other member institutions for his remarks about the University of Oklahoma,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “This is Mr. Hager’s second violation of the Conference sportsmanship rules and therefore, he is receiving a public reprimand and will be expected to issue a public apology for his inappropriate comments.”

Hager issued a lengthy apology, saying he was “truly sorry” for what he said.

A rather lengthy statement from Texas DE Breckyn Hager. pic.twitter.com/8PNbFrNR3O — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 19, 2018



In reality, the only thing Hager should be sorry for is issuing an apology at all.

The Big 12 is being petty and lame by penalizing a student athlete for mocking his team’s main rival.

Hager’s response to the league should have been something along the lines of “Ok, cool. Hook ’em.”

Follow William Davis on Twitter