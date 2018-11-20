Create Your Perfect Alarm Experience With This Smart Clock

You know that feeling you get when your day starts off on the wrong foot? This Smart Alarm Clock serves as a blank canvas for you to create your ideal waking-up experience. From blinds to lights, to custom content delivery, you can tailor everything to your unique tastes so that your alarm feels like you, not just an annoying sound that does more harm than good. Right now, the Beddi 2 is also 35% off for Daily Caller readers. Plus, as an early Black Friday treat, you can use the code EBFSD15 for an extra 15% off.

Beddi 2 Smart Alarm Clock on sale for $64.99

Fully integrate the Beddi 2 with your other smart devices through the companion app and built-in smart buttons to create the perfect start to your day. Use the included white noise generator designed to lull you to sleep the night before, and set your wake-up call from an endless array of tailored content options. The Beddi shows a readout of upcoming alarms so there’s no surprises, and also includes two USB charging ports for your devices.

Chances are the Beddi 2 is a better alarm solution than you’re used to, so if it’s an area of concern, hit up the Daily Caller Shop right now—a savings of 35% with an extra added 15 after the code EBFSD15 doesn’t come along every day.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.

WATCH: