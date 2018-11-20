Melania Gets All The Attention In Red, White, Black And Tan Coat As Trump Pardons WH Turkey

Melania Trump grabbed all the attention Tuesday in a red, white, black and tan coat with an abstract, geometric pattern at the annual Presidential Turkey Pardon ceremony.

Yet again, the first lady showed off her incredible fashion sense, this time in a striking long sleeve coat that went down to her knees.

She tied the whole look together with loose hair, a black top, black pants and black high-heel boots as President Donald Trump announced that the turkey named “Peas” had been granted a pardon.

A short time later, however, Trump also announced that the alternate turkey named “Carrots” had been granted a presidential pardon and would join his pal at “Gobblers Rest,” an education facility at Virginia Tech University, per a White House pool report.

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.