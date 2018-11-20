Melania Gets All The Attention In Red, White, Black And Tan Coat As Trump Pardons WH Turkey
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump grabbed all the attention Tuesday in a red, white, black and tan coat with an abstract, geometric pattern at the annual Presidential Turkey Pardon ceremony.
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives prior to the annual Turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 20, 2018. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump during the 71st presentation of the National Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2018. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the 71st presentation and pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkeys in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2018. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)
She tied the whole look together with loose hair, a black top, black pants and black high-heel boots as President Donald Trump announced that the turkey named “Peas” had been granted a pardon.
US President Donald Trump pardons the turkey “Peas” during the annual ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 20, 2018 as US First Lady Melania Trump looks on. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
A short time later, however, Trump also announced that the alternate turkey named “Carrots” had been granted a presidential pardon and would join his pal at “Gobblers Rest,” an education facility at Virginia Tech University, per a White House pool report.
US President Donald Trump pardons the turkey “Peas” during the annual ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 20, 2018 as US First Lady Melania Trump(R) looks on. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
First lady Melania Trump arrives prior to U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the 71st presentation of the National Thanksgiving Turkey in the White House Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2018. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)