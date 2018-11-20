Melania Stuns In Sleeveless Off-White Dress After Arriving In Palm Beach

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump stole the show Tuesday in a sleeveless dress after she, President Donald Trump and Barron Trump arrived in West Palm Beach, Florida, for the Thanksgiving break.

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron step off Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 20, 2018. - Trump will be spending the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago resort. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady looked terrific in the off-white number with an eyelet trim along the bottom that went down to her knees after she stepped off Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 20, 2018. - Trump will be spending the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago resort. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

She topped off the look with loose hair and light green-colored high heels.

The pictures truly didn’t capture how gorgeous the dress was. Lucky for us, a video shared on Twitter by a Palm Beach Post reporter was able to showcase the outfit.

Earlier in the day, Trump gobbled up all the attention at the annual White House Turkey Pardon Ceremony wearing a gorgeous red, white, black and tan Christian Dior coat from the pre-fall 2018 collection, per a White House pool report.

US First Lady Melania Trump arrives prior to the annual Turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 20, 2018. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a black top, black pants and black high-heeled boots as the president announced that the turkey named “Peas” had been given a presidential pardon. A short time later, he declared that the turkey named “Carrots” would join his pal at “Gobblers Rest,” an education facility at Virginia Tech University.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the 71st presentation and pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkeys in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump during the 71st presentation of the National Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

