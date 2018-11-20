Melania Stuns In Sleeveless Off-White Dress After Arriving In Palm Beach

Melania Trump stole the show Tuesday in a sleeveless dress after she, President Donald Trump and Barron Trump arrived in West Palm Beach, Florida, for the Thanksgiving break.

The first lady looked terrific in the off-white number with an eyelet trim along the bottom that went down to her knees after she stepped off Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She topped off the look with loose hair and light green-colored high heels.

The pictures truly didn’t capture how gorgeous the dress was. Lucky for us, a video shared on Twitter by a Palm Beach Post reporter was able to showcase the outfit.

Earlier in the day, Trump gobbled up all the attention at the annual White House Turkey Pardon Ceremony wearing a gorgeous red, white, black and tan Christian Dior coat from the pre-fall 2018 collection, per a White House pool report.

She completed the great look with loose hair, a black top, black pants and black high-heeled boots as the president announced that the turkey named “Peas” had been given a presidential pardon. A short time later, he declared that the turkey named “Carrots” would join his pal at “Gobblers Rest,” an education facility at Virginia Tech University.