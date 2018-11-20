Sarah Sanders Calls Judge That Ruled Against Trump’s Asylum Rule An ‘Activist’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a scathing statement on Tuesday afternoon about the California federal judge’s ruling blocking President Donald Trump’s new asylum rule.

Trump issued an order on November 9 denying asylum for all foreign nationals who enter the country illegally for a 90-day period. The ACLU challenged the proclamation in court, arguing it violates the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

U.S. District Court Judge Jon Tigar issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) saying that Congress extended asylum eligibility to all comers, and the president cannot impose contrary terms. (RELATED: 9th Circuit Blocks Trump’s Moves To End DACA)

“At this very moment, massive numbers of aliens are arriving at our southern border, threatening to incapacitate our already overwhelmed immigration system. Yet now, a single district judge has issued a nationwide temporary restraining order preventing the executive branch from performing its Constitutional duty to enforce our borders and control entry into the United States,” Sanders’ statement read.

It went on, “This temporary injunction is yet another example of activist judges imposing their open borders policy preferences, which are rejected by the overwhelming majority of the American people, and interfering with the executive branch’s authority to administer the immigration system in a manner that ensures the Nation’s safety, security, and the rule of law.”

The Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security issued a joint statement condemning the judge’s decision as well.

