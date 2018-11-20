Turn Any Appliance Into A Smart Appliance With This Smart Plug

You know what is annoying? Turning things on and off. Ever wonder why the lamp always seems to be in the corner farthest from where you’re sitting? (I do, all the time).

With a smart plug, however, you never have to worry about that. You can turn lights and appliances (anything plugged into it) on and off using nothing but your phone. Or, by commanding Alexa, if you have an Amazon Echo. This TP-Link smart plug, which has received nearly 9,000 five-star reviews, is currently 58 percent off:

TP-Link HS100 Kasa WiFi Smart Plug, No Hub Required, Works with Alexa Echo & Google Assistant on sale for $16.99

It’s officially Black Friday Deals Week over at Amazon, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals over there, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.