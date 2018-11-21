‘The Man’ Tried To Prevent TheDC From Its Annual Turkey Fry. What We Did Next Is What America Is All About

WATCH:

The Daily Caller’s annual Thanksgiving tradition of frying a turkey and enjoying it as a family (of sorts) was banned by the building managers, but that did not stop the company from celebrating the holiday.

For the past couple of years, The Daily Caller has fried a turkey outside behind the office building. But this year, those plans hit a snag. The building managers refused to allow TheDC to continue their tradition for some unknown reason.

But would this company let the man stop the turkey day traditions? No. It just meant improvisation was necessary. (RELATED: Is Thanksgiving A Racist Holiday?)

The Caller’s resident fry cooks took the birds to an undisclosed black site location that most employees didn’t know existed until the release of this video. They cooked them there and returned them to the office for a delicious meal. All in all, only two birds were harmed in the making of this video and TheDC’s meal.

Happy Thanksgiving from TheDC!

CHECK OUT THE DAILY CALLER’S YOUTUBE PAGE:

What Are You Grateful For Under Trump?

Follow Mike on Twitter