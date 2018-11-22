‘Not Appropriate’ — Guest Booted From Fox News Segment After Comparing Hillary To Herpes

Turning Point’s Anna Paulina compared Hillary Clinton to “herpes” and promptly got booted from a Thanksgiving morning Fox News segment.

Paulina, Turning Point USA’s Director of Spanish Engagement, made a second mistake in a cringeworthy segment that began with Paulina getting her wires crossed about the topic Fox News host Rick Leventhal was trying to introduce.

WATCH:

After Leventhal introduced the topic of whether or not Hillary Clinton should be investigated over her emails, he cut to Paulina to ask where this all was going.

Except, his guest had something else on her mind:

“I’d have to say, with everything that happened with President Trump and the border, you know the [unintelligible] Act of 1903 established the ability of the president to federalize the National Guard and basically call forth the National Guard in times of crisis and national emergency, and I think … ”

“I thought we were talking about Hillary’s emails,” Leventhal interrupted, “but we could get to the border.” (RELATED: Federal Court Says Clinton Must Answer More Questions About Her Emails)

After an awkward apology and a short back and forth, Leventhal cut to political analyst Doug Schoen, who delved into the Clinton email topic by calling for the Mueller investigation to conclude and also for “starting a Clinton investigation.”

“I am amazed that with everything going on in the world, we still have Hillary Clinton in the headlines,” responded Leventhal.

At which point Paulina interjected: “She won’t go away. She’s like herpes.”

“Okay, that’s news that we are breaking here,” a clearly caught off guard Leventhal said before breaking to Schoen while producers presumably got Paulina off the air. “Not appropriate, and we talk about the border then?”

The rest of the segment continued with Leventhal and Schoen. At the end, Leventhal apologized to viewers for “some of the language that was used in the segment.”

“We are all Americans, and that is the focus and we want to reiterate that we do not condone the language that Anna Paulina just displayed here, and we apologize to Secretary Clinton for that,” said co-host Arthel Neville. “Fox News does not condone her sentiment.”

