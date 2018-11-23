Anker Makes The #1 Bestselling Power Bank, And It Is Over 40 Percent Off Today

In today’s day and age, you never want to be caught with a dead cellphone. To prevent this problem, you should have a portable charger. The technology behind portable chargers have gotten much better over the years, and the Daily Dealer has long had a soft spot for chargers from Anker, the tech accessory company founded by Google alums.

For Black Friday, the Anker PowerCoore 26800 is 42 percent off. That means you do not currently have to shell out $60+ for one of the best chargers on the market. (It is, in fact, the #1 bestselling power bank out there right now). Three different Anker power banks are 40 percent off or more in this one-day-only deal.

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger, 26800mAh External Battery with Dual Input Port and Double-Speed Recharging, 3 USB Ports for iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Android and Other Smart Devices on sale for $37.99

Anker PowerCore Lite 10000mAh, USB-C Input (Only), High Capacity Portable Charger, Slim and Light External Battery for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and More on sale for $20.39

Anker PowerCore Lite 20000mAh Portable Charger, Ultra-High Capacity 4.8A Output Power Bank, External Battery on sale for $32.39

It’s officially Black Friday, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.