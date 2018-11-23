Kyrie Irving Explains Why He Said ‘F**k Thanksgiving’ 

Your first name

Celtics star Kyrie Irving caused a media frenzy Wednesday after his team’s shocking loss against the New York Knicks.

Needless to say, the five-time NBA All-Star was heated, so he gave a fiery postgame interview during which he told reporters he was not planning to celebrate Thanksgiving. (RELATED: Kyrie Irving Apologizes For Spreading Absurd Flat Earth Theory. Here’s What He Said)

Here’s what Irving said, per MassLive’s Tom Westerholm:

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving had finished talking about the team’s frustrating 117–109 loss to the New York Knicks and was making his way out of the scrum when a reporter wished him a happy Thanksgiving. Irving thanked the reporter politely, then added that he doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving. “[Expletive] Thanksgiving,” Irving said. Irving confirmed to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin afterward that his opposition to Thanksgiving is rooted in his Native American heritage.

Irving’s mother, Elizabeth Irving, is half Sioux Indian. His maternal grandmother is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

But on Thursday, Irving apologized for his comments and elaborated a bit more on his position.

“I spoke [with] frustration after last nights game and spoke words that shouldn’t be in a professional setting no matter what,” Irving wrote, adding he “meant no disrespect to the holiday” and is “grateful” to spend time with his family.

I spoke w/ frustration after last nights game and spoke words that shouldn’t be in a professional setting no matter what. — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) November 22, 2018

Meant no disrespect to the Holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time We all can share with our families. We are always ONE. — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) November 22, 2018

