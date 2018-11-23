Major Garrett On ‘Mr. Trump’s Wild Ride’ And Chaos In The WH Press Room

On the Friday video edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we sat down with chief White House correspondent for CBS News, Major Garrett, to discuss his new book, “Mr. Trump’s Wild Ride: he Thrills, Chills, Screams, and Occasional Blackouts of an Extraordinary Presidency.”

We find out why the former chief Fox News White House correspondent left TV to work in print for National Journal magazine and what it’s like to work in the Trump White House compared to the other three administrations he has covered (plus, we talk about Jim Acosta).

Watch the show above, or listen below:

Garrett’s book is different from the other media books circulating the country in that he has all the sources, but they’re on the record. None of that anonymous rumormongering other authors have engaged in.

It’s a historical recounting of the first year-and-a-half of the Trump presidency that doesn’t pass judgment but instead tells you what went on and what it was like to be there from the mouths of the people who were.

