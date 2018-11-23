You Have 100 Days To Try A Casper Mattress To Decide If You Like It

If you’ve ever listened to a podcast, you have surely heard of Casper mattresses. Casper sends you your mattress in a box, you unpack it (giving it up to 72 hours to truly set up), and then you have 100 days to try it out risk free. At any point in those subsequent 100 days, you can send it back, free of charge, for a full refund. Think about how long 100 days is…that is more than 3 months! That is a long time to test out a mattress to see if it is the right one for you.

Today only, Casper mattresses in all sizes – Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King – are on sale, with discounts as high as $240.

Casper Sleep Mattress on sale from $476 to $956

Casper mattresses aren’t just any old mattresses. They are scientifically advanced, using high-density memory foam to support your pressure points and prevent aches and pains that come from sleeping. The memory foam layer also leverages airflow to extract heat, regulating your body to the perfect temperature, while the open-cell top layer moves the heat off your body to begin with.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.