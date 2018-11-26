Remember The HBO Series ‘Entourage’? Here’s Why It’s One Of The Greatest Shows Ever Made

I binge-watched HBO’s hit show “Entourage” over the past 10 days, and I’m so happy that I did.

Now, my love of the show isn’t a secret. I’ve also pointed out that unfortunately, I don’t think the show could even get made today. America sure has changed a lot since “Entourage” premiered in 2004, and I’m not sure it’s changed for the best on all fronts.

I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed hitting all the episodes over the course of a few days. I never realized how much development there was in the show.

We all know about the laughs, the raunchy jokes, the guys hammering beers, all the hot women and so much more. None of that was a secret. It's a huge part of what made the show great. What wasn't to love about Vince, Ari, E, Turtle and Drama tearing it up in Hollywood. It's a scenario every dude under the age of 18 has thought about. Just tons of money and women and their best friends.

However, there’s no doubt the characters changed drastically over time. Vince, the early-on lovable actor trying to turn into a superstar, eventually turned into a coked-out addict who drank too much. Sound realistic? Sure does.

What about E? He started as a dude trying to make Vince a star, and by the final credits, the man was a Hollywood power player and engaged to a smoke show woman.

Seriously, how hot is Sloane? Absolutely gorgeous.

Even Turtle went from being the fat dork who loved to smoke into a million-dollar capitalist himself. Turtle’s transformation from a joke to a successful man is one of the most underrated parts of the entire saga.

Look, I never doubted the greatness of the show. Only an idiot would think “Entourage” wasn’t an awesome show. It clearly is. In fact, I’d put it in the top ten best shows ever made. Watching episode after episode in such a short period of time made me realize just how great the writing of this show was, which makes it even more of a shame that it’d clearly never get made again today.

If you’re a dude who loves to party, loves hot women, loves his crew, loves cold beer and just loves living life, then you’re not doing it right if you don’t love “Entourage.”

HBO made an instant classic with the series every guy on the planet who’s any fun enjoys. I’d suggest firing it up right now on HBO if you haven’t already seen it. Much like Avion Tequila, it’ll change your life.