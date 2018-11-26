Invest In A Leather Messenger Bag For As Low As $40 Today
In 2018, just about everyone has a laptop they take to work each day. People differ, however, in how they carry this essential device into the office.
Some carry around a backpack, à la high school students. Others go with cloth laptop bags, which can be practical if aesthetically unpleasing. Pros go with a leather messenger bag, otherwise known as a 21st century briefcase. A messenger bag is basically a briefcase designed to contain a laptop as well as various papers and documents.
Like most leather products, these bags can be prohibitively expensive. That’s where this one-day-only deal comes in. Today only, leather messenger bags are as low as $40:
Leather Laptop Messenger Bag for Men – Premium Office Briefcase 13″ MacBook Professional College Mens Womens Side Bags (Black Smooth Pure) on sale for $39.99
Leather Laptop Messenger Bag for Men – Premium Office Briefcase 13″ MacBook Professional College Mens Womens Side Bags on sale for $43.99
Leather Laptop Messenger Bag for men – Mens Office Briefcase Macbook Satchel Professional Side bags for men by Estalon (Cognac Wax) on sale for $41.99
It’s officially Cyber Monday, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of Cyber Week’s best deals here – many of which are available today only.
Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.
Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook