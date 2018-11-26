The ‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Are In. The Numbers Are Absolutely Huge

Millions of people tuned in to watch the Minnesota Vikings defeat the Green Bay Packers on “Sunday Night Football.”

According to TVByTheNumbers, more than 18 million people tuned in to watch the 24-17 Vikings win. Just over 15.5 million tuned in for the pregame on NBC.

NBC saw an eight percent bump compared to the game in the same slot last season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 12 Of The NFL Season)

It really has been a great year for the NFL on television this year. The ratings have generally been up across the board. Maybe it’s because the anthem issue is dead and maybe it’s because the primetime games have actually been great this season.

I really do hope the NFL owners and Roger Goodell are paying attention. If you give fans great games, don’t allow politics to ruin the sport and produce a solid product, then people will tune in.

It’s really not rocket science at all. It’s just football.

