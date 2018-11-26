Texas A&M Hit With Fine After Beating LSU In Seven-OT Thriller

Texas A&M will have to open up their checkbook after defeating LSU 74-72 Saturday night.

The Aggies won the thrilling game after the seventh overtime, but fans rushing the field will cost the school. According to Bruce Feldman, the school will be fined $50,000.

Texas A&M will be assessed a fine for $50K violation of the Southeastern Conference access to competition area policy, due to fans entering the field following its football game against LSU on November 24 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 26, 2018

I have two words to describe this fine: worth it. If you’re going to get a big win, you might as well take the fine. That amount of money for Texas A&M is a joke. It’s the equivalent to a rounding error, and they could find a booster to write that check in a second if it was necessary. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

Plus, you’re going to get fined the moment any noticeable amount of people have taken the field. At that point, you might as well just go crazy. Go into full send mode and let the party begin.

Hell, just start crushing beers while you’re at it.

Good for Texas A&M and their fanbase. That’s the biggest win they’ve had the past couple years, and it looks like Jimbo Fisher has them rolling.

It’s a good time right now to be cheering for the Aggies. There’s no doubt about it.