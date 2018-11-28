Melania Steals Show In Cream-Colored Coat At The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Melania Trump stole the show Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous cream-colored coat at the 96th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The first lady looked stunning as ever in the long sleeve coat that she paired with a matching turtleneck as she joined President Donald Trump for the annual tradition on the National Mall.

She completed the festive look with her hair pulled up into a loose bun, vanilla-colored leather gloves and a pair of matching knee-high boots. (RELATED: Ivanka Looks Ready For Summer In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Fitness Event [PHOTO])

During the event, Trump wished the group gathered a “Merry, Merry Christmas” before he turned to FLOTUS as she took the great honor of lighting the tree.