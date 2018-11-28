Melania Steals Show In Cream-Colored Coat At The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump stole the show Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous cream-colored coat at the 96th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the 96th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony near the White House in Washington, U.S., November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young
US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to light the National Christmas Tree on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on November 28, 2018. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
The first lady looked stunning as ever in the long sleeve coat that she paired with a matching turtleneck as she joined President Donald Trump for the annual tradition on the National Mall.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony held by the National Park Service at the Ellipse near the White House on November 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the 96th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
During the event, Trump wished the group gathered a “Merry, Merry Christmas” before he turned to FLOTUS as she took the great honor of lighting the tree.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in Washington, DC, on November 28, 2018 (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
