Melania Trump Claps Back At Christmas Decoration Critics: ‘I Think They Look Fantastic’

First lady Melania Trump spoke at Liberty University Wednesday afternoon and addressed the media vitriol over her choice of White House Christmas decorations.

CRTV host Eric Bolling, who lost his son to opioids last year, moderated a Q&A with Trump after her speech. Bolling asked her about the recent media uproar over her White House Christmas decorations.

After the official unveiling of the decorations Monday, a large chorus of media figures online have called the first lady’s Christmas decorations the likes of “creepy,” “Christmas from Hell” and “spooky.”

The Washington Post devoted an entire article to criticizing her decorations. Vice said it was a “Christmas from Hell.” MSNBC hosts said it looked like a scene from “The Shining.” Slate wondered, “What message is Melania Trump sending with her red Christmas trees of death?”

Referencing the first lady’s work on the opioid crisis, Bolling said “The red Christmas trees in the White House. Are you kidding me? This is what they worry about when lives could be saved?”

Melania shrugged off the criticism saying of the red trees, “I think they look fantastic.”

“We are in the 21st century and everybody has a different taste,” Melania said, “I think they look fantastic.” Melania then invited the large student audience to visit the White House. “I hope you will call come over to visit. In real life they look even more beautiful. You are all welcome to visit the White House, the people’s house,” the first lady said to cheers.

Bolling added that his wife wants a red Christmas tree now because of Melania’s decorations.(RELATED: Media Attacks Melania’s Christmas Decorations, Call It Horror Show Nightmare)

Melania ultimately said of the media, “They would like to portray different stories and focus on unimportant stuff. I’m here to shine the light and focus on important stuff.”