Princeton Professor Wants House Democrats To Ignore Overreach And ‘Go For The Jugular’ With Russia Probe

Princeton University African-American studies professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said he wants House Democrats to ignore overreach and “go for the jugular” with their Russia investigation on “Morning Joe” Wednesday.

Co-host Willie Geist said President Donald Trump has feared a Democratic takeover of the House because it will empower Democrats like Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Jerry Nadler of New York to investigate his possible ties to Russia.

“That’s absolutely true, and I actually am not concerned and I hope they aren’t concerned about overreaching,” Glaude Jr. said. (RELATED: Trump Says Mueller Has ‘Gone Rouge’ And Is Damaging The Justice System)

WATCH:

“I hope they go for the truth or go for the jugular, however you want to put it, if the truth is the jugular,” he laughed.

Glaude Jr. said trying to avoid overreach would distract from the task at hand and would limit Democrats’ ability to get to the truth.

“The reason why I say that is because the political calculus of overreach can overshadow the concerns around democracy. Right? And at the heart of this issue, at the heart of this concern is the health and well-being of our democracy,” he said. “So I don’t want Schiff and others to be concerned about overreaching, I want them to get to the truth.”

“Chase the truth,” Geist concluded.

