Jennifer Lopez Responds To Whether She And A-Rod Are Getting Hitched

Jennifer Lopez definitely seemed to be caught off guard Thursday when she was asked if she and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez were going to be getting married soon.

It happened during the 49-year-old singer’s appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” when the host shared, “So, your boyfriend … he said that y’all are going to be getting married.” (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

WATCH:

Lopez’s reaction said it all.

“He did not say that,” the “Shades of Blue” star exclaimed, giving a funny expression. “He did not say that.”

The host persisted, “He did. He texted me today and said … he texted me earlier today and he said …”

In response, the “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker just started laughing hysterically and asked for DeGeneres to hand over her phone so she could see the so-called text she had received.

When pressed by the host if they “will be getting married.” Lopez didn’t seem to know what to say and finally replied, “I don’t know.”

“But I mean you should because you seem very happy,” the host added.

“We are very happy,” the “Feel The Light” singer replied. “We’ve been together a couple years. It’s nice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 31, 2018 at 9:43am PDT

And when the host suggested that she should walk down the aisle for Christmas, the actress said absolutely nothing, only smiling.

The celebrity duo first sparked dating rumors in the early part of 2017. The former New York Yankees slugger was the first one of the pair to admit they were seeing each other when he gushed about the “Second Act” actress during his appearance on “The View” last year.

“We’ve been having a great time,” Rodriguez said when asked about the dating rumors. “We are having a great time. She’s an amazing, amazing girl.”

“One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother,” he added. “She just likes simple things. She’s a very, very simple person. Loves family, she’s a great sister, a great daughter.”

Several months later, Lopez admitted that she had found “true love” with A-Rod in an interview for Hola! USA.

“And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better,” the singer shared. “We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love.”