Laura Loomer Chains Herself To Twitter’s NYC Offices In Protest of ‘Egregious Double Standard’

Conservative journalist Laura Loomer chained herself to the front door of Twitter’s New York City offices Thursday morning.

A live stream of the event shows police standing by after threatening to arrest Loomer if she refuses to remove herself from the door. She remains attached to the building, but police have yet to take action aside from blocking off the sidewalk.

Police later explain that they plan on removing Loomer from the door, but allowing her to continue to demonstrate in the area.

“I threw away the key!” Loomer told onlookers. “I’ll be here as long as it takes.”

“This isn’t just about me. This is about the millions of conservatives who are being silenced.”

Loomer came equipped with blown up screenshots of the tweet that got her banned, as well as anti-Semitic tweets from the account of Louis Farrakhan in an effort to point out Twitter’s “egregious double standard” employed when banning conservative voices, something Loomer is calling an “act of political warfare.”

Loomer was banned for a tweet that criticized Twitter’s praise of the recently elected Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

“Ilhan is pro Sharia Ilhan is pro- FGM Under Sharia homosexuals are oppressed & killed. Women are abused & forced to wear the hijab. Ilhan is anti Jewish,” Loomer wrote.

Among the posters plastered to the face of the building by Loomer was a blown-up image of a Farrakhan tweet referring to Jews as “termites.”

“Welcome to Twitter, where Jew-hatred gets you verified, but if you’re a nosey jew, you’re banned,” Loomer called through her megaphone.

“Why is Louis Farrakhan still on Twitter?” She continuesd. “Does Twitter hate Jews? Or is twitter biased against conservatives? Or is it both?”

