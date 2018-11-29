Should Hillary Run In 2020?

Students at George Washington University told The Daily Caller News Foundation if they think former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton should run again in 2020.

Eight students thought she should not run again, with most noting her failed attempts as a good reason to give up the dream. One student at the Washington, D.C., university sarcastically thought she should run again since he is not a fan of President Donald Trump, and another believes she should persevere and not give up. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

Check out the students’ responses if a third time would be the charm for Clinton to win. Watch some of TheDCNF’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

