Hot Mic Picks Up Macron Scorning Saudi Crown Prince

French President Emmanuel Macron was caught on a hot mic scolding Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit Friday in Argentina.

The two were on a break from the diplomatic proceedings when the hot mic picked up the French president giving the embattled crown prince a tongue-lashing.

“You never listen to me,” the frustrated Macron could be heard saying. “No, I will listen, of course,” bin Salman says, to which Macron responds, “I’m a man of my word.”

The private conversation was captured by the Saudi Gazette newspaper.

According to a French official, the comments were made out of frustration over the Saudi political crisis in Yemen and the recent murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mohammed bin Salman’s jovial manner is making headlines and raising eyebrows. When he was seated next to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two embraced in a warm high-five while smiling.

Russian President Putin and Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman embrace and laugh at the G20 in Argentina. pic.twitter.com/ZiZcequaiY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 30, 2018

The Khashoggi murder has rocked the media world and has brought global scrutiny to the crown prince.