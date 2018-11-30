Christmas, Family, And Booze: The Best Way To Use The Third To Celebrate The First Two

On the Friday video edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we deviate from the norm of talking politics because the Christmas season is upon us … and we celebrate alcohol! Yes, booze — juice of the Gods. Author and expert Michael Foley came in studio to discuss his new book, “Drinking With St. Nick: Christmas Cocktails For Sinners And Saints,” share stories about what’s happening in the “spirits world” and make some delicious drink recipes you’ll want to try this holiday season. Oh, and we drank because we couldn’t, in good conscience, suggest adult beverages without trying them ourselves first. So. Damn. Good.

Watch the show above, or listen below:

Foley is a professor of patristics in the Great Texts Program at Baylor University and an expert in Catholicism, and a fan of delicious spirits. His last book, “Drinking With The Saints: The Sinner’s Guide To A Holy Happy Hour,” was a big hit and “Drinking With St. Nick” picks up where that left off and goes even further with more than 100 festive, tasty, easy-to-make and exciting-to-drink recipes. There’s something for everyone.

On the show, Foley makes us a “Adonai’s Smoking Rosemary Old Fashioned,” which involves toasting and setting fire to fresh rosemary to infuse the drink with a unique and delicious flavor. He also made us a “Turtle Dove Martini,” which was incredible. Watch or listen to the show learn exactly how to make these drinks, and pick up a copy of “Drinking With St. Nick” to get the secrets to dozens more.

